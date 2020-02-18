Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Harvey Weinstein > Weinstein rape trial deliberations resume after defense tries to oust juror

Weinstein rape trial deliberations resume after defense tries to oust juror

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial resumed deliberations on Wednesday, as his lawyers failed in their effort to get a juror removed for writing a review of a novel partly set in the #MeToo era during the trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates

Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates 00:33

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations

There was no verdict Tuesday after the first day of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published

Jury Begins Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Jury Begins Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Law & Crime Network legal analyst Julie Rendelman breaks down the latest events of Harvey Weinstein’s trial.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein trial jurors to resume deliberations after his lawyer came under fire

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to continue deliberations on Wednesday, a day after the presiding judge took the...
Reuters

Weinstein trial jurors resume deliberations after his lawyer came under fire

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial resumed deliberations on Wednesday, a day after the presiding judge took the former Hollywood...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarissaLawson

Carissa Lawson RT @PageSix: Jury in Harvey Weinstein rape trial sends note on second day of deliberations https://t.co/9uiWqNriWK https://t.co/tEhIzjVQtz 2 minutes ago

PageSix

Page Six Jury in Harvey Weinstein rape trial sends note on second day of deliberations https://t.co/9uiWqNriWK https://t.co/tEhIzjVQtz 5 minutes ago

Arminius2332

Arminius RT @CourtTV: WEINSTEIN: It’s the second day of jury deliberations in the rape trial of #HarveyWeinstein. How long do you think it will ta… 7 minutes ago

local24janice

Janice Bridges RT @ABC: Jury begins second day of deliberations in Harvey Weinstein trial after asking the judge yesterday for legal clarification of char… 7 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Weinstein rape trial deliberations resume after defense tries to oust juror https://t.co/dvGaK62u8y https://t.co/CpQDoJoh40 10 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Jurors return for 2nd #day of deliberations in #Harvey Weinstein's #rape trial - Feb 19 @ 12:06 PM ET https://t.co/e8TJ5Jso1z 10 minutes ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in former Hollywood .... https://t.co/WINlVkr9i6 #keepitlockd 10 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @Reuters: Weinstein rape trial deliberations resume after defense tries to oust juror https://t.co/2fW1M3RC08 https://t.co/ApiWSnVIHI 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.