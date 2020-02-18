Weinstein rape trial deliberations resume after defense tries to oust juror
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial resumed deliberations on Wednesday, as his lawyers failed in their effort to get a juror removed for writing a review of a novel partly set in the #MeToo era during the trial.
