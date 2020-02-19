Global  

Super PACs aid Warren, Klobuchar whether they like it or not

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are getting help for their presidential bids from separate super PACs, whether they like it or not. Persist PAC started running ads Wednesday in Nevada to support Warren. The Massachusetts senator has made lessening the influence of unlimited spending a centerpiece of her campaign. Kitchen Table […]
Warren Breaks 'No Super Pacs' Promise

Warren Breaks 'No Super Pacs' Promise 00:33

 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren promised she would never have a super pac for the primaries.

