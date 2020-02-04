Global  

Democrats won’t commit to same-day release of Nevada results

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats won’t commit to releasing the unofficial results of Saturday’s Nevada caucuses on the day of the vote, as they emphasize accuracy over speed in the aftermath of the chaos surrounding the Iowa caucuses. Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told The Associated Press that several factors, including early […]
News video: How the Nevada caucus works

How the Nevada caucus works 01:48

 NEVADA — After Iowa and New Hampshire comes the third nominating contest for the Democratic presidential contenders in Nevada, the "First of the West." Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Nevada caucus. The Nevada Independent reports that early voting for the Nevada caucus is from...

