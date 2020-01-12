Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jennifer Lawrence to star in Adam McKay comedy for Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence to star in Adam McKay comedy for Netflix

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence will star in the Adam McKay comedy “Don’t Look Up” for Netflix. The streaming giant on Wednesday announced that it acquired the the project. McKay, who wrote the script, will direct the film about two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn of an approaching asteroid […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Lawrence Teaming Up With Adam McKay For Next Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More | THR New

Jennifer Lawrence Teaming Up With Adam McKay For Next Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More | THR New 04:10

 Jennifer Lawrence Teaming Up With Adam McKay For Next Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More | THR News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson - Behind the Words [Video]Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson - Behind the Words

Check out the official "Behind the Words" featurette for the Netflix movie Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta! Release Date: December 6,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:18Published

Hit Film 'Parasite' to Become an HBO Limited Series [Video]Hit Film 'Parasite' to Become an HBO Limited Series

Hit Film 'Parasite' to Become an HBO Limited Series. The movie's director, Bong Joon Ho, will team up with fellow filmmaker Adam McKay. Both are serving as executive producers on the project as well...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lawrence Books Comedy Role After Taking a Break From Acting

Jennifer Lawrence is getting back into the movie business. The 29-year-old Hunger Games star is set to appear in Don’t Look Up, an Adam McKay-directed film,...
Just Jared

Netflix acquires Adam McKay’s asteroid comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’, Jennifer Lawrence will star

Netflix announced today that it has acquired “Don’t Look Up,” a comedy written and directed by Adam McKay, with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. The...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this

jlawforcex

. RT @ThePopHub: Jennifer Lawrence breaks her acting hiatus and will star in a new Netflix comedy titled “DON’T LOOK UP” directed by Adam McK… 6 minutes ago

jbxclusive

James Barnes RT @THR: Jennifer Lawrence will star in 'Don’t Look Up,' a comedy that Adam McKay wrote and will direct https://t.co/zPqzFaSqTb 7 minutes ago

Bryan_Arsenault

bryan arsenault RT @Variety: Jennifer Lawrence to star in Adam McKay's Netflix comedy "Don't Look Up" https://t.co/hsqKdsLhow 8 minutes ago

jlawforcex

. RT @FilmUpdates: Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in Adam McKay’s new comedy for Netflix. Titled ‘Don’t Look Up’, the film centers on 2 sci… 11 minutes ago

abc3340

ABC 33/40 News Jennifer Lawrence to star in Adam McKay comedy for Netflix https://t.co/mGLNSXc3jz 17 minutes ago

UproarComedy

Uproar Comedy! Netflix acquires Adam McKay’s asteroid comedy ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Jennifer Lawrence will star | TechCrunch https://t.co/8ZGPtUWJ31 28 minutes ago

Jackysu78

Jacky Su Netflix acquires Adam McKay’s asteroid comedy ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Jennifer Lawrence will star https://t.co/9Ly8dxOVeI https://t.co/6wjlKYtDNV 38 minutes ago

MustafaMohsin05

Mustafa Mohsin Netflix acquires Adam McKay’s asteroid comedy ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Jennifer Lawrence will star https://t.co/J0uTO5lwjb https://t.co/no6VJvvg1g 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.