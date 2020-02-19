Global  

Assange lawyer: Trump 'offered pardon' in exchange for denying Russia role in email leak

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawyer told a court that US President Donald Trump offered him a pardon if he denied Russia's role in the DNC email leak in the run up to the 2016 presidential election.
 The evidence presented alleges former U.S. congressman Dana Rohrabacher visited Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in...

The evidence presented alleges former U.S. congressman Dana Rohrabacher visited Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy

President Trump allegedly offered Wikileaks’ founder Julian Assange a possible pardon.

Trump offered Assange pardon if he denied Russian involvement in DNC email leak, lawyer alleges in court

A London court on Wednesday heard claims from Julian Assange's lawyer that President Trump offered to pardon the WikiLeaks founder if he said Russia was not...
Julian Assange's lawyers say Trump offered pardon in exchange for concealing source of DNC leaks

Julian Assange's legal team is preparing to testify that the WikiLeaks founder was offered a pardon by President Trump in...
