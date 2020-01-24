Global  

Germany: Suspect in Hanau shootings found dead

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Police in western Germany have said the suspect in the shootings in Hanau has been found dead at his address, along with another body. Eight people were killed in two shootings at shisha bars in the city.
News video: Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead 00:43

 Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police [Video]Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police

Several people were injured and some were presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained.

Germany shooting: Several dead after gunman opens fire in Hanau

At least eight people have been shot dead in Germany in multiple gun attacks, according to local media.
Germany: Several dead in shootings in Hanau

Police in western Germany have launched a manhunt after eight people were shot dead in Hanau, near the city of Frankfurt. The motive behind the shooting was not...
Steff RT @KTLA: Officials say the death toll has risen in southwestern Germany shootings after the suspect and a 2nd person were found dead in a… 7 seconds ago

Muschelschloss 💈 RT @asia_bulletin: #HanauShooting : The suspect and another person have been found dead after a double shooting on two shisha bars in #Hana… 22 seconds ago

Alexis RT @APDiploWriter: HANAU, Germany (AP) — At least eight people were killed in shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in southwestern #… 51 seconds ago

Agbude Ufuoma RT @PMBreakingNews: Hanau Mass Shooting: - 8 dead, several injured, after shootings in Hanau, Germany - Shootings took place in two shisha… 3 minutes ago

ᚲᛖᛚᛚᛖᚱᚲᛁᚾᛞ https://t.co/6NNtP1Nxi3 Germany: Suspect in Hanau shootings found dead 4 minutes ago

Asia Bulletin News #HanauShooting : The suspect and another person have been found dead after a double shooting on two shisha bars in… https://t.co/UZl7es8XxO 4 minutes ago

Bradley Ladewig https://t.co/RDdEounIs5 Horrific shooting last night in my home state of Hessen (but not close to where I live). Sh… https://t.co/ketwxXxa80 4 minutes ago

CasualtiesOfTheDay RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The suspect in the deadly shootings in the German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, according to police.… 5 minutes ago

