George Zimmerman sues Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren over tweets honouring Trayvon Martin

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images George Zimmerman, who shot and killed Trayvon Martin in 2012, is suing Democratic...

George Zimmerman sues Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg for defamation, seeks $265 million The suit claims Warren and Buttigieg defamed Zimmerman in tweets on Feb. 5 recognizing what would have been Trayvon Martin's 25th birthday.

USATODAY.com 11 hours ago



