George Zimmerman sues Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren over tweets honouring Trayvon Martin

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
George Zimmerman sues Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren over tweets honouring Trayvon MartinGeorge Zimmerman, the Florida neighbourhood watchman famously acquitted after killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, has filed a lawsuit against Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg over tweets the presidential candidates posted to commemorate the shooting victim's birthday. The lawsuit separate tweets both candidates posted on 5 February, the victim’s birthday, in which they call out issues of gun violence and prejudice in the US. “Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today,” Mr Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, wrote in his tweet. “How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter.” Download the new...
News video: George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation

 George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation Zimmerman's suit against the Democratic presidential candidates seeks $265 million in damages. His lawyer, Larry Klayman, filed the suit on Tuesday. Zimmerman, 36, was acquitted of the murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2013....

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's..

George Zimmerman Suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg

Zimmerman, who fatally shot Trayvon Martin in 2012, has also sued Martin&apos;s family and others for alleged defamation and malicious prosecution.

George Zimmerman sues Warren and Buttigieg for $265 million over 'defamatory' Travyon Martin tweets

George Zimmerman sues Warren and Buttigieg for $265 million over ‘defamatory’ Travyon Martin tweetsJoe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images George Zimmerman, who shot and killed Trayvon Martin in 2012, is suing Democratic...
George Zimmerman sues Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg for defamation, seeks $265 million

The suit claims Warren and Buttigieg defamed Zimmerman in tweets on Feb. 5 recognizing what would have been Trayvon Martin's 25th birthday.
