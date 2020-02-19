George Zimmerman sues Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren over tweets honouring Trayvon Martin
George Zimmerman, the Florida neighbourhood watchman famously acquitted after killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, has filed a lawsuit against Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg over tweets the presidential candidates posted to commemorate the shooting victim's birthday. The lawsuit separate tweets both candidates posted on 5 February, the victim's birthday, in which they call out issues of gun violence and prejudice in the US. "Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today," Mr Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, wrote in his tweet. "How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter."
