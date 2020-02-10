Global  

L Brands expected to sell Victoria's Secret to private-equity company, report says

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Sycamore Partners could take L Brands' Victoria's Secret brand private, according to a report that also says CEO Les Wexner is expected to step down.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Victoria's Secret Threw Out Hundreds Of Bras [Video]Victoria's Secret Threw Out Hundreds Of Bras

A woman in Colorado took out the trash one day and noticed hundreds of Victoria’s Secret bras in the trash. According to Business Insider, the woman thought it was a waste and should have been..

Victoria's Secret Nearing Sale to Sycamore Partners [Video]Victoria's Secret Nearing Sale to Sycamore Partners

L Brands is reportedly close to a deal to sell its Victoria's Secret brand to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. Current owner Les Wexner, has been under mounting pressure due to his ties to..

Recent related news from verified sources

Wexner Expected to Step Down as Victoria’s Secret Goes Private

Leslie H. Wexner’s close ties with Jeffrey Epstein put him and his company, L Brands, under a microscope.
NYTimes.com

PayPal tops the list of most phished brands

Predictive email defense company Vade Secure has released a new report ranking the top 25 brands most impersonated in phishing attacks. The report covering the...
betanews

