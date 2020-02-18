Who Is Michael Bloomberg And Is He Trying To Buy The US Presidency?

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Warren to Bloomberg: 'take your ego off the stage' Elizabeth Warren continued the trend set by Wednesday's (February 19) Democratic presidential debate later in the spin room, taking aim at Michael Bloomberg again in feisty comments. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:47Published 9 hours ago Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas Democratic presidential hopefuls came face to face on the debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, joined by a new candidate--Michael Bloomberg. Andria Borba reports. (2-19-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:19Published 14 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Meet the former Facebook executive charged with managing Michael Bloomberg's record-breaking effort to take down Donald Trump · Former Facebook chief marketing officer Gary Briggs emerged from retirement in late 2019 to lead Hawkfish, the digital agency launched by 2020 presidential...

Business Insider 4 hours ago



Michael Bloomberg’s Fatal Conceit – OpEd By Rev. Ben Johnson* Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s comments that farmers have little “gray matter” have rightly stirred controversy....

Eurasia Review 13 hours ago





Tweets about this