Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Michael Bloomberg > Who Is Michael Bloomberg And Is He Trying To Buy The US Presidency?

Who Is Michael Bloomberg And Is He Trying To Buy The US Presidency?

WorldNews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Who Is Michael Bloomberg And Is He Trying To Buy The US Presidency?The billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg last night made his first major public appearance as a would-be Democratic presidential candidate. His uncertain debut on a TV debate stage in Nevada on Wednesday marked a significant moment in what many regard as a historic campaign that poses a huge question....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate

Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate 01:08

 Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows Bloomberg with 19 percent of Democratic support, qualifying him for the next debate. Bloomberg needed to have at least 12 percent support in Nevada in order to participate in the Feb. 19 debate. Bloomberg's...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren to Bloomberg: 'take your ego off the stage' [Video]Warren to Bloomberg: 'take your ego off the stage'

Elizabeth Warren continued the trend set by Wednesday's (February 19) Democratic presidential debate later in the spin room, taking aim at Michael Bloomberg again in feisty comments.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas [Video]Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas

Democratic presidential hopefuls came face to face on the debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, joined by a new candidate--Michael Bloomberg. Andria Borba reports. (2-19-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meet the former Facebook executive charged with managing Michael Bloomberg's record-breaking effort to take down Donald Trump

Meet the former Facebook executive charged with managing Michael Bloomberg's record-breaking effort to take down Donald Trump· Former Facebook chief marketing officer Gary Briggs emerged from retirement in late 2019 to lead Hawkfish, the digital agency launched by 2020 presidential...
Business Insider

Michael Bloomberg’s Fatal Conceit – OpEd

By Rev. Ben Johnson* Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s comments that farmers have little “gray matter” have rightly stirred controversy....
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.