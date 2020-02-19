Global  

Democratic Debate: Bloomberg says he's 'fan' of Obamacare – but Biden suggests a fact check

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg gave glimpses into where he stands on health care, taxes at Democratic Debate and spoke of how he treats his female employees.
News video: Bloomberg Will Sell Company If Elected As President

Bloomberg Will Sell Company If Elected As President 00:32

 Michael Bloomberg’s campaign said the Democratic presidential contender would sell his company if elected. Bloomberg mentioned selling Bloomberg LP, his financial information company, in the past. Analysts at Burton-Taylor International Consulting estimate the firm generated over $10 billion in...

Bloomberg Feels The Heat During Democratic President Candidates Debate [Video]Bloomberg Feels The Heat During Democratic President Candidates Debate

Laura Podesta reports former New York City Mayor and Billionaire Michael Bloomberg faced repeated attacks.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:50Published

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:40Published


5 questions for next Democratic debate – Bloomberg’s first

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s a new kid in town for the ninth Democratic debate, Mike Bloomberg, the self-funding billionaire presidential candidate. Five...
Seattle Times

AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from the Democratic debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Democratic presidential candidates sparred in a spirited debate in Las Vegas that included for the first time billionaire Mike Bloomberg...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The WrapNYTimes.comNewsy

LizzyBrock

Lizzy Brock RT @CuomoPrimeTime: "I don't think he was coached hard enough," CNN commentator Andrew Yang says about Michael Bloomberg's first #DemDebate… 8 seconds ago

bozleo1

Azeez Jawara RT @CNNPolitics: "I don't think he was coached hard enough," CNN commentator Andrew Yang says about Michael Bloomberg's first #DemDebate. "… 28 seconds ago

