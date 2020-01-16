Global  

Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion

WorldNews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Morgan Stanley, the investment bank for millionaires, big business and megamergers, is buying E-Trade Financial, the online brokerage that encouraged waves of regular investors to get into the market with …
News video: Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion

Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion 00:52

 Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion The Wall Street giant is set to purchase the online broker in an all-stocks deal. E-Trade's more than 5.2 million mainstream investing clients will boost Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit, which caters to more affluent customers.

Morgan Stanley Announces $13 Billion Deal to Acquire E*Trade

The new era of consolidation continues with Morgan Stanley's acquisition of the discount broker.
As Morgan Stanley buys ETrade, Robinhood preps social trading

Before it was worth $7.6 billion, the original idea for Robinhood was a stock trading social network. At my kitchen table in San Francisco in 2013, the founders...
spacetimeltd

#Bernie#FreeJulian#Extinction#DitchMitch#M4A RT @Reuters: Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley said it would buy discount brokerage E*Trade in an all-stock deal worth about $13 bill… 22 seconds ago

bopinion

Bloomberg Opinion RT @matt_levine: Oh my God. I can do this newsletter! This is the job I was born for. https://t.co/7to20yjHFF 29 seconds ago

aedailydotnetuk

aedailydotnetuk Morgan Stanley Targets Young Money With E*Trade https://t.co/dYG8Y7YqvG https://t.co/obwyRnaLBY 31 seconds ago

tradingnews101

Trading News Goldman Sachs decided to pass on E-Trade before Morgan Stanley snatched it up, sources say: Morgan Stanley CEO Jame… https://t.co/D2bRNzeD8t 33 seconds ago

Hugh_Son

Hugh Son new: @GoldmanSachs passed on bidding for @etrade before rival @MorganStanley snapped it up. Cool details: E-Trade b… https://t.co/RVZDSQBSWm 47 seconds ago

bitcoinmate

Bitcoin Mate (BTC News) https://t.co/GCLY4eRP05 Morgan Stanley Buys E*Trade in $13B Deal https://t.co/XtG8mcDhaT #btc #bitcoin https://t.co/f3HJmDSpQy 49 seconds ago

artivest

Artivest Todays headline in #wealthmanagement https://t.co/MV5PdaYhw1 1 minute ago

ceceilia0502

Ceceilia Berkowitz RT @BloombergTV: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman sees a few more years in the role with the E*Trade deal https://t.co/BVEzqztt4b https://t.… 1 minute ago

