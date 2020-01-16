Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Morgan Stanley, the investment bank for millionaires, big business and megamergers, is buying E-Trade Financial, the online brokerage that encouraged waves of regular investors to get into the market with … Click to Continue » ......
Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade for $13 Billion The Wall Street giant is set to purchase the online broker in an all-stocks deal. E-Trade’s more than 5.2 million mainstream investing clients will boost Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit, which caters to more affluent customers. Morgan Stanley...