'We got enough problems with South Korea': Donald Trump mocks Parasite's historic Oscar win

SBS Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump has mocked South Korean film Parasite and its best picture victory at the Oscars.
News video: Parasite director and cast meet South Korea's president

Parasite director and cast meet South Korea's president 00:50

 The director and a number of cast members of the Oscar-winning film Parasite meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-Sook. Mr Moon invited filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and actors from the film to the presidential office for a meeting to honour their historic achievements at last...

South Korean film sees new opportunity after Parasite Oscar [Video]South Korean film sees new opportunity after Parasite Oscar

South Korean filmmakers have struggled to win global recognition but doors are opening after Parasite won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:00Published

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho gets a hero's welcome [Video]Parasite director Bong Joon-ho gets a hero's welcome

After his historic four-Oscar win for &apos;Parasite&apos;, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho arrived in South Korea on Sunday to cheers and applause - and said it was now time to get back to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published


Inequality tour: The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite'

From the houses to the noodles, South Korea's Oscar winning movie "Parasite" tells its story of a suffocating class struggle through the sights and smells of...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Trump lashes out at Parasite's Oscar win and calls Brad Pitt a 'wiseguy'

President says 'We've got enough problems with South Korea' before revealing some of his own favourite movies
Independent Also reported by •TMZ.comFOXNews.comThe Wrap

VasaceFibonacci

#Bernie2020 ✌🏽 RT @DiscussingFilm: Donald Trump has spoken regarding ‘PARASITE’ winning Best Picture at the Oscars: “How bad were the Academy Awards this… 4 seconds ago

maizeeey

💕💜Maiiiiii ⁷ 💕💜 RT @the_moviebob: Trump attacks The Academy Awards for naming PARASITE Best Picture, as "We have enough problems with South Korea, with tra… 14 seconds ago

FolkiKaren

Karen Folkerts RT @rebeccaballhaus: Trump goes after the Oscars. “And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What the***was that all about? We’ve got… 18 seconds ago

panda_chan99

Rebecca RT @Jeff__Benjamin: A new low... @realDonaldTrump on '@ParasiteMovie' winning Best Picture at the 2020 #Oscars: "What the***was that all… 36 seconds ago

AndreaAleCalder

Alé RT @PopCrave: “How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see it? The the winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the***was th… 48 seconds ago

RetardHell

Postivity Activist (🦍) RT @BuzzFeedNews: Trump criticized the Oscars for awarding Parasite Best Picture. "What the***was that all about? We've got enough pro… 53 seconds ago

wfrolik

Elsworth Amasa RT @elainelow: Trump on the Oscars, at a Colorado rally: "The winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the***was that all about? We got… 1 minute ago

SCarlson48

Susan Carlson RT @atrupar: TRUMP: "By the way, how bad where the Academy Awards this year? [Booing] 'And the winner is a movie from South Korea!' What wa… 1 minute ago

