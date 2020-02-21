Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Parasite (2019 film) > 'What was that all about?': Donald Trump mocks Oscars winner Parasite

'What was that all about?': Donald Trump mocks Oscars winner Parasite

BBC News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
'What was that all about?': Donald Trump mocks Oscars winner Parasite
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’ [Video]Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’ President Donald Trump recently decried the success of Bong Joon-ho’s movie, ‘Parasite,’ at the 92nd..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins [Video]Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Donald Trump is upset South Korean film "Parasite" won Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars instead of American-made movies like "Gone With The Wind". Plus, he mocks Brad Pitt by calling him a "little wise..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump mocks South Korean film Parasite for Oscars success - 'what was that all about?'


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •SBSJust JaredTMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.