Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Women's Twenty20 World Cup LIVE: Australia v India

Women's Twenty20 World Cup LIVE: Australia v India

The Age Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Australia's defence of their Women's Twenty20 World Cup crown begins tonight against India. Can they open the tournament with a bang?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Indian innovator creates iPhone gun attachment that is fired with the press of a button

Indian innovator creates iPhone gun attachment that is fired with the press of a button 01:12

 An Indian innovator has designed a gun attachment for Apple's iPhone 4 model which allows the holder to fire it with the press of a button. Shyam Kumar created this attachment to improve women's safety and reduce harassment towards females. "This will not only help against rising incidents of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Captains pose with T20 World Cup trophy, Lanning predicts competitive tournament [Video]Captains pose with T20 World Cup trophy, Lanning predicts competitive tournament

Australia skipper Meg Lanning predicts a competitive T20 World Cup as captains gather in Sydney ahead of the start of the tournament.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:30Published

Lotus at Bathurst [Video]Lotus at Bathurst

Lotus has hosted the Southern Hemisphere’s best track day, and biggest celebration of the Lotus brand, at Australia’s greatest race circuit – Mount Panorama. The iconic motorsport venue, home..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's WT20: Australia favourites but India no pushovers, says Mithali Raj

The seasoned Mithali Raj has declared Australia as favourites to win Friday's Women's T20 World Cup opener against India in what she expects to be a high-scoring...
Mid-Day

India shock favourites Australia in T20 World Cup opener

India beat hosts and favourites Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mat_dunckley

mat_dunckley Australia falling in a bit of a heap here... https://t.co/D9QEN86MMS 43 minutes ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Women’s Twenty20 World Cup LIVE: Australia v India https://t.co/KSODxrwtxi 1 hour ago

ococco01

Oliver Concepcion I've just posted on my Blog about: Australia v India: Women's Twenty20 World Cup opener – live! https://t.co/LMyTbDkmqs 1 hour ago

dlivefeeds

TheLiveFeeds. com Australia v India: Women’s Twenty20 World Cup opener – live! – The Guardian https://t.co/XGN61BRSIa 1 hour ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Australia v India: Women's Twenty20 World Cup opener – live! - The Guardian https://t.co/FmkrAVK3wM 2 hours ago

DigitaliveWorld

DIGITALIVE.WORLD Australia v India: Women&#39;s Twenty20 World Cup opener - live! -... https://t.co/TU8BdlYdOB 2 hours ago

fm_9ja

9JA HOT FM Australia v India: Women's Twenty20 World Cup opener – live! https://t.co/PPlByjWBON 2 hours ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews Australia v India: Women’s Twenty20 World Cup opener – live! | Sport https://t.co/z1ge6tqkex 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.