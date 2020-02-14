Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump's Las Vegas rally, slain girl's funeral, NFL CBA negotiations: 5 things to know Friday

Trump's Las Vegas rally, slain girl's funeral, NFL CBA negotiations: 5 things to know Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
President Trump concludes his trip west with a rally in Las Vegas, the funeral for slain S.C. girl Faye Marie Swetlik will be held and more news you need to know Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump speaks to former prisoners at graduation ceremony in Las Vegas [Video]President Trump speaks to former prisoners at graduation ceremony in Las Vegas

Former prisoners had a chance to meet President Donald Trump at a graduation ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

13 Things To Do For Feb. 21-27 [Video]13 Things To Do For Feb. 21-27

13 Things To Do This Week features information about Mardi Gras, music, Black History Month events, and more.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump extends Las Vegas visit next week

Trump extends Las Vegas visit next weekPresident Donald Trump will spend three days in Las Vegas next week, as rival Democrats campaign across the state ahead of the caucus on Feb. 22. ......
WorldNews Also reported by •Mashable

Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Colorado Springs

President also rallied in Phoenix Wednesday night during the Democratic debate, and he'll hold a third rally in Las Vegas on Friday.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#POTUS News: #Trump's Las Vegas rally, slain girl's funeral, #NFL CBA negotiations: 5 things to know Friday #News": https://t.co/uVgdShQGZq 41 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Trump's Las Vegas rally, slain girl's funeral, NFL CBA negotiations: 5 things to know Friday… https://t.co/6N9Sql4bqR 42 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Trump's Las Vegas rally, slain girl's funeral, NFL CBA negotiations: 5 things to know Friday: President Trump concl… https://t.co/dDqpUSnkRV 42 minutes ago

diypotus

DIYPOTUS Trump's Las Vegas rally, slain girl's funeral, NFL CBA negotiations: 5 things to know Friday -… https://t.co/3RbGyitou4 50 minutes ago

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps Trump’s Las Vegas rally, slain girl’s funeral, NFL CBA negotiations: 5 things to know Friday https://t.co/9bHB5jMcMp 1 hour ago

Tony00645174

Tony Trump's Las Vegas rally, slain girl's funeral, NFL CBA negotiations: 5 things to know Friday https://t.co/ha2TN3BS2X 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.