National Margarita Day brings salted specials and deals on the rocks Saturday but few free drinks

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
National Margarita Day is Saturday, Feb. 22 but some deals start early and last all weekend. Find deals at Chili's, Buffalo Wild Wings and more.
National Margarita Day

 Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day and there are plenty of places to celebrate around town.

Bahama Breeze celebrates National Margarita Day [Video]Bahama Breeze celebrates National Margarita Day

Bahama Breeze makes sweet drinks and shows what foods pair well with margaritas for national margarita day.

Let’s Make Some Margaritas! [Video]Let’s Make Some Margaritas!

The margarita is the most popular cocktail in the U.S. and tomorrow is National Margarita day. Here to get us ready is Dan Newkirk from Mercy. (3:22) WCCO Mid-Morning – Feb. 21, 2020

Galentine's Day is Thursday: Where to find deals like Starbucks Happy Hour, other fun stuff

Starbucks' Happy Hour returns for Galentine's Day with buy-one-get-one-free drinks. Plus, where to get heart-shaped donuts, bagels and deals Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Cuisinart cast iron cookware sale from $55 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers *up to 46% off* Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware. Deals are available from *$55 with...
9to5Toys


