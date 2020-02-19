Global  

Lori Vallow arrested: What to know about deaths, marriages surrounding mom of missing Idaho kids

Friday, 21 February 2020
Lori Vallow was arrested on child desertion charges Thursday in Hawaii. Here's what to know about the string of deaths tied to her and Chad Daybell.
News video: Missing Idaho kids update: Retired FBI agent talks about what's next in missing children's case

Missing Idaho kids update: Retired FBI agent talks about what's next in missing children's case 02:35

 ABC15 News spoke to retired FBI agent Frank Montoya Jr., who worked for the agency for 25 years. He was the special agent in charge in Hawaii and Seattle. Montoya said this case is difficult for investigators because there are many pieces to it.

Mom of Idaho kids missing since September arrested in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The mother of an Idaho boy and his teenage sister who have been missing since September has been arrested in Hawaii on felony child abandonment...
