Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Los Angeles man sentenced for smuggling drugs to Australia

Los Angeles man sentenced for smuggling drugs to Australia

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man who smuggled nearly 90 pounds of cocaine to Australia inside of air conditioners, water heaters and other household appliances was sentenced Friday to nine years in federal prison. Vardges Markosyan, 47, of North Hollywood was sentenced in Los Angeles federal court. Prosecutors said that from 2014 to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Ex-Rams Player Gregory Robinson Busted With 157 Pounds Of Pot After Renting Car In LA, Driving To Texas

Ex-Rams Player Gregory Robinson Busted With 157 Pounds Of Pot After Renting Car In LA, Driving To Texas 00:50

 Former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Gregory Robinson was arrested this week in Texas with 157 pounds of marijuana in a car he had rented in Los Angeles and then driven across the country, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Curtis Silva reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stolen Hearse with Body Inside Recovered After Police Chase Ends on Freeway [Video]Stolen Hearse with Body Inside Recovered After Police Chase Ends on Freeway

One person was taken into custody following a pursuit of a stolen hearse that ended in a crash on a South Los Angeles freeway.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:14Published

Los Angeles Oil Refinery Fire [Video]Los Angeles Oil Refinery Fire

Occurred on February 25, 2020 / Los Angeles, California, USA Info from Licensor: "Here is a freeway view of the fire."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LA man charged with killing ex, prominent family therapist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, a prominent family therapist and the former fiancee of comedian Drew Carey, was...
Seattle Times

Man fatally shot in Hollywood Hills home during break-in

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was fatally shot in a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday after a 911 caller reported intruders including one armed with a handgun...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

QCTnation

QCT Nation Los Angeles man sentenced for smuggling drugs to Australia https://t.co/6DX46K0gwH 5 days ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Los Angeles Man Sentenced for Smuggling Drugs to Australia A Los Angeles man who smuggled nearly 90 pounds of cocai… https://t.co/f6f3AwLU8k 5 days ago

VictorRTafoya

Víctor R. Rodríguez RT @ABC10: Los Angeles man sentenced for smuggling drugs to Australia https://t.co/og7A3jxVIZ 5 days ago

ABC10

ABC10 Los Angeles man sentenced for smuggling drugs to Australia https://t.co/og7A3jxVIZ 5 days ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Los Angeles man sentenced for smuggling drugs to Australia https://t.co/nvdsbKYnZG 5 days ago

greeenorg

greeen Los Angeles Man Sentenced for Smuggling Drugs to Australia - https://t.co/aH99eO9b0Z 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.