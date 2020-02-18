Global  

Coronavirus Quarantine Controls and Shipping Delays Impact Bitcoin Miners

Coronavirus Quarantine Controls and Shipping Delays Impact Bitcoin MinersAdvertisment During the first week of February, a few of the top mining rig manufacturers from China revealed they were forced to postpone device shipments due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Regional reports from the country now disclose that shipments will be delayed even longer and Chinese mining rig companies and second-market suppliers are feeling significant stress from the situation. Also read: Hong Kong Crypto Exchange Bitspark Shuts Down Amid Coronavirus Outbreak and Protests Coronavirus Continues to Delay Mining Rig Shipments The coronavirus outbreak has been a trending topic worldwide, as the virus has spread since it was first identified in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei...
