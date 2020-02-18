Coronavirus Quarantine Controls and Shipping Delays Impact Bitcoin Miners

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

During the first week of February, a few of the top mining rig manufacturers from China revealed they were forced to postpone device shipments due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak . Regional reports from the country now disclose that shipments will be delayed even longer and Chinese mining rig companies and second-market suppliers are feeling significant stress from the situation. Also read: Hong Kong Crypto Exchange Bitspark Shuts Down Amid Coronavirus Outbreak and Protests Coronavirus Continues to Delay Mining Rig Shipments The coronavirus outbreak has been a trending topic worldwide, as the virus has spread since it was first identified in Wuhan , the capital of Hubei


