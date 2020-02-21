Global  

Jeremy Christian Guilty of Murder in Racist Portland Train Attack

NYTimes.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Mr. Christian killed two men who had intervened to confront him as he went on an anti-Muslim tirade against two black teenagers.
Jeremy Christian convicted of 2017 TriMet killings

A Portland jury has convicted Jeremy Christian on two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the 2017 killings of two men on a TriMet...
Jeremy Christian's prosecutor: Community still feels effects from 'violent and racist' attack after guilty verdict

Underhill issued a brief statement after Christian was found guilty on all counts, including two first degree murder charges.
