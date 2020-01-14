U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique, G20 diplomats say
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () The United States is against mentioning climate change in the communique of the world's financial leaders, G20 diplomats said, after a new draft of the joint statement showed the G20 are considering including it as a risk factor to growth.
Finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) meeting in Riyadh on Sunday reached agreement on the wording of a final communique that includes a... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters