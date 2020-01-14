Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > G20 > U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique, G20 diplomats say

U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique, G20 diplomats say

Reuters Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The United States is against mentioning climate change in the communique of the world's financial leaders, G20 diplomats said, after a new draft of the joint statement showed the G20 are considering including it as a risk factor to growth.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources

U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources 00:55

 The United States is against mentioning climate change in the G20 communique, sources said. Fred Katayama reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Earth’s Toughest Animal Tardigrades Weakened by Climate Change [Video]Earth’s Toughest Animal Tardigrades Weakened by Climate Change

Tough microscopic “water bears” have survived five mass extinctions on Earth (not to mention space!), but scientists say the long-term effects of climate change may be their breaking point.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique, diplomats say

The United States is against mentioning climate change in the communique of the world's financial leaders, G20 diplomats said, after a new draft of the joint...
Reuters Also reported by •Independent

G20 agrees final communique with reference to climate change

Finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) meeting in Riyadh on Sunday reached agreement on the wording of a final communique that includes a...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.