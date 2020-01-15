Global  

Inter Milan v Sampdoria among three Serie A games postponed over coronavirus

BBC News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Inter Milan's game against Sampdoria is among three Serie A fixtures that have been postponed over fears of the spread of coronavirus.
