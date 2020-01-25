Davidson leads Tennessee Tech over SE Missouri State 71-62

Global  

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson had 14 points to lead five Tennessee Tech players in double figures as the Golden Eagles defeated Southeast Missouri State 71-62 on Saturday. Tujautae Williams and Jr. Clay added 12 points apiece for the Golden Eagles. Amadou Sylla and Darius Allen chipped in 10 points each. Clay also had […]
