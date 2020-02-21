Sanders' socialist revolution sweeps Sin City with Nevada caucus win

Bernie Sanders swept Sin City on Saturday, dominating the Nevada caucuses in a victory that makes the senator the unequivocal 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner.



