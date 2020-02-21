Global  

Sanders' socialist revolution sweeps Sin City with Nevada caucus win

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 February 2020
Bernie Sanders swept Sin City on Saturday, dominating the Nevada caucuses in a victory that makes the senator the unequivocal 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner.
 What better way to get door-to-door than on horseback? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Buttigieg, Sanders Address Supporters Amid Nevada Results

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg speak to supporters as Nevada caucus results roll in.
NPR

CNN’s David Chalian on State of the Democratic Primary After Sanders Victory in Nevada Caucus: ‘It’s Getting Late Early’

CNN electoral analyst David Chalian offers his assessment of the Democratic primary, post Nevada: 'It's getting late early'
Mediaite

