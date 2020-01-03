Global  

TurboTax maker Intuit nears agreement to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion: WSJ

Reuters Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Intuit Inc is nearing an agreement to buy financial technology portal Credit Karma Inc for about $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Recent related videos from verified sources

TurboTax And H&R Block Are Ordered To Make It Easier To File Taxes For Free [Video]TurboTax And H&R Block Are Ordered To Make It Easier To File Taxes For Free

TurboTax maker Intuit, H&R Block, and other tax prep companies are now barred from hiding their free services. The free features are no longer allowed to be hidden from search results as part of an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


