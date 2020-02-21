Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Korea > South Korea raises disease alert to top level as coronavirus cases soar

South Korea raises disease alert to top level as coronavirus cases soar

WorldNews Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
South Korea raises disease alert to top level as coronavirus cases soarSEOUL - South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to five. More than half the new cases are linked to a church in the southeastern city of Daegu after a 61-year-old woman known as "Patient 31" who attended services there tested positive for the virus last week. The woman had no recent record of overseas travel. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that the government had raised the country's disease alert by one notch to the fourth and highest level in a bid to contain a surge in new cases....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Cases Almost Double In South Korea

Coronavirus Cases Almost Double In South Korea 01:25

 South Korean officials announced they&apos;re implementing emergency measures in some cities because of the spike in cases.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus [Video]Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Fears Over Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Fears Over Spread Of Coronavirus

Authorities in China's Hubei province confirmed an additional 366 cases of the virus on Friday, 45 fewer than the previous day, taking the total number of cases at the epicenter of the outbreak to over..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea raises alert to highest level as coronavirus cases jump

South Korea raised its disease alert to the highest level on Sunday after a surge in coronavirus infections and two more deaths, while China state media warned...
Reuters India

S.Korea on red alert as cases soar: Virus update

South Korea raised the country’s infectious-disease alert to the highest level after the number of cases there soared by several hundred within days.
Bangkok Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moonbeam655

🌹moonbeam655 🇺🇸☎️202 224 3121☎️🇺🇸 RT @business: JUST IN: South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced the government will raise the infectious disease alert to the highest l… 40 seconds ago

RA762

Ronaldo Aquino RT @business: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: - Confirmed cases in Italy have climbed above 100 - South Korea raised the infectious-disease alert to th… 51 seconds ago

WatchingEurasia

AnObserver “South Korea raised its disease alert to the highest level on Sunday after a surge in coronavirus infections and tw… https://t.co/PLxgX6BBp1 3 minutes ago

RiyadhAlrifai

Riyadh AL Rifai RT @AJENews: South Korea raises disease alert to highest level. Follow all the latest updates. https://t.co/kn8iIbOPFC https://t.co/YYkq9aI… 6 minutes ago

bushiemochiboas

Bushie RT @TheJihyeLee: This is how quickly the surge happened within a matter of days -- 20-fold in less than a week. The "highest-level" alert t… 9 minutes ago

Care_Cha1

Care Cha RT @sangmi_cha: South Korea raises its #COVID19 infectious #disease alert to its highest level, asks elderlies not to leave home. https://t… 12 minutes ago

TweetingTracy

Tracy RT @QuickTake: BREAKING: South Korea raises infectious-disease alert to the highest level. More on the latest @business : https://t.co/hg… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.