Japan reports 3rd cruise ship death, 57 more infected

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — A cruise ship passenger who had been hospitalized after testing positive for the new virus died on Sunday, the third fatality from the Diamond Princess, Japan’s health ministry said. The ministry also announced 57 more cases of infections from the ship, including 55 crew members still on board and two passengers who […]
