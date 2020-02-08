Palestinian rockets strike Israel after Gaza border clash

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

JERUSALEM — Palestinian militants fired some 20 rockets toward southern Israel on Sunday hours after Israel said it killed a Palestinian militant who tried to place a bomb along the Israel- Gaza barrier fence. There was no immediate claim for the rocket fire, but it appeared to be meant to avenge the death of the militant. Palestinians were furious over the image of the man's lifeless body dangling off the front of an Israeli bulldozer that had crossed into Gaza to retrieve it. It also drew...


