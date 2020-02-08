Global  

Palestinian rockets strike Israel after Gaza border clash

WorldNews Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Palestinian rockets strike Israel after Gaza border clashJERUSALEMPalestinian militants fired some 20 rockets toward southern Israel on Sunday hours after Israel said it killed a Palestinian militant who tried to place a bomb along the Israel-Gaza barrier fence. There was no immediate claim for the rocket fire, but it appeared to be meant to avenge the death of the militant. Palestinians were furious over the image of the man’s lifeless body dangling off the front of an Israeli bulldozer that had crossed into Gaza to retrieve it. It also drew...
Israel blocks Palestinian agricultural exports via Jordan [Video]Israel blocks Palestinian agricultural exports via Jordan

Israel escalates trade war with the Palestinians by stopping their agricultural exports amid fears of renewed violence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published

Israeli blockade sours income for Gaza strawberry farmers [Video]Israeli blockade sours income for Gaza strawberry farmers

Israeli blockade presents challenges in transporting Gaza strawberries to consumers in the occupied West Bank.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:58Published


Israel hit with Palestinian rocket barrage after Gaza border confrontation with militants

Palestinian militants fired approximately 30 rockets into Israel on Sunday evening, Israeli military officials said, near the end of a tense weekend that also...
FOXNews.com

Israel strikes Gaza and Syria after Palestinian rocket attacks

Israeli aircraft hit what the military said were Islamic Jihad sites in the Gaza Strip and Syria late Sunday, after the Palestinian militant group fired a...
France 24

