2020 NCAA tournament bracketology: Examining potential No. 1 seeds for March Madness



Recent related news from verified sources 2020 NCAA tournament bracketology: Why one loss could bump San Diego State to No. 2 seed San Diego State's 26-0 record doesn't guarantee a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, given it's playing in the 11th best conference in the country.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



College basketball's biggest winners and losers: Baylor suffers setback, Dayton unbeatable While Baylor might have lost its chance to be the NCAA tournament's top overall seed, Dayton kept its hopes alive for a No. 1 seed for March Madness.

USATODAY.com 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this