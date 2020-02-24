'It's my guilty pleasure': Sen. Chuck Schumer confirms spending $8,600 on Junior's cheesecake
|
|
Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer admitted he has dropped almost $9,000 on his favorite cheesecake over the years. "Guilty as charged," he said.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Schumer is 'guilty' of spending thousands on cheesecake
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer responded to reports on Sunday (February 23) that he has spent more than eight thousand dollars in the past decade on New York-based Junior's Cheesecake.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:00Published
Schumer is 'guilty' of spending thousands on cheesecake
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer responded to reports on Sunday (February 23) that he has spent more than eight thousand dollars in the past decade on New York-based Junior's Cheesecake.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this