Carolina Hurricanes’ Zamboni driver turned emergency goaltender evokes memories of Seattle Metropolitans founder Lester Patrick
Monday, 24 February 2020 () The NHL's quirky emergency goalie rule took center stage Saturday when a 42-year-old ex-Zamboni driver made a rare on-ice appearance and actually beat his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. But an even older emergency goalie — with Seattle connections — once won a game with much bigger implications.
After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies --..