Carolina Hurricanes’ Zamboni driver turned emergency goaltender evokes memories of Seattle Metropolitans founder Lester Patrick

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The NHL's quirky emergency goalie rule took center stage Saturday when a 42-year-old ex-Zamboni driver made a rare on-ice appearance and actually beat his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. But an even older emergency goalie — with Seattle connections — once won a game with much bigger implications.
 After the Carolina Hurricanes lost both their goalies to injuries during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, zamboni driver David Ayres suited up and took the ice as their emergency backup goalie.

