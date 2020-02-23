Turnout for 2020 Nevada Democratic caucuses at 105,195: state party
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Turnout for the NevadaDemocratic caucuses was 105,195, the Nevada State Democratic Party said on Monday, surpassing the 84,000 voters who participated in the 2016 Nevada caucuses.
Vermont senator Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner position for the Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday. Reuters reports the self-described democratic socialist left the state with a decisive victory in the Nevada. He was backed by a diverse coalition of young and middle-aged...
Sen. Bernie Sanders dominated in Saturday's Nevada caucus. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar failed to earn significant support from Hispanic and black voters. Sanders' landslide win..
Citing "irregularities" in vote results, Pete Buttigieg’s campaign questioned his third-place finish in Nevada’s caucuses and called for the state’s... FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPR •The Verge •Seattle Times