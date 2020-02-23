Turnout for 2020 Nevada Democratic caucuses at 105,195: state party

Global  

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Turnout for the Nevada Democratic caucuses was 105,195, the Nevada State Democratic Party said on Monday, surpassing the 84,000 voters who participated in the 2016 Nevada caucuses.
News video: Sanders' Nevada Win Leaves Biden Campaign Hopeful

Sanders' Nevada Win Leaves Biden Campaign Hopeful 00:33

 Vermont senator Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner position for the Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday. Reuters reports the self-described democratic socialist left the state with a decisive victory in the Nevada. He was backed by a diverse coalition of young and middle-aged...

