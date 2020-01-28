Global  

Justin Bieber's Changes beats Elvis Presley's 60-year record

CBC.ca Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Canadian pop star Justin Beiber is now the youngest singer to release seven consecutive Billboard No. 1 albums, breaking a nearly 60-year-old record set by Elvis Presley. The way he got there is being questioned by some in the music industry as 'manipulative.'
 Changes has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 with sales of 231,000 equivalent albums - the third biggest opening week of 2020 so far.

