Trump administration seeks $2.5 billion in funds to fight coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The Trump administration is asking Congress for $2.5 billion to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus, including more than $1 billion for vaccines, the White House said on Monday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus

The Trump administration is considering asking lawmakers for emergency funding to ramp up its response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, a White House spokesman...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters India

China says has allocated $14.16 billion for curbing coronavirus outbreak

China has allocated 99.5 billion yuan ($14.16 billion) in funds for curbing the coronavirus outbreak that has spread throughout the country, Assistant Finance...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesNaturalNews.comReuters India

