Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nick Jonas > 'The Voice' premiere: Rookie coach Nick Jonas gets first-night revenge on John Legend

'The Voice' premiere: Rookie coach Nick Jonas gets first-night revenge on John Legend

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Nick Jonas, one-third of the multiplatinum Jonas Brothers band, got his first taste of the "newbie treatment" on "The Voice" premiere Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards [Video]Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards

Chance the Rapper to Host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards On Feb. 13, Nickelodeon confirmed Chance the Rapper as the host of the Kids' Choice Awards on March 22, 2020. It will be Chance’s first time..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Blake Shelton On Nick Jonas Joining 'The Voice' [Video]Blake Shelton On Nick Jonas Joining 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton shares what we can expect from this season's new coach, Nick Jonas. Season 18 of "The Voice" kicks off Monday, Feb. 24.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Voice Coaches Are Doing Their Best Not to Let Newbie Nick Jonas Win

The Voice coaches might have their work cut out for them with their new coworker. Nick Jonas joins this season as a coach for the first time alongside Kelly...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Nick Jonas & 'The Voice' Coaches Team Up To Perform His Hit Song 'Jealous'

Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton are all performing together in a new video released by The Voice! The four coaches teamed up to sing...
Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.comJust Jared Jr

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.