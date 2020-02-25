Global  

Trump's request for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus 'inadequate', Pelosi says

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump's request for $2.5 billion in supplemental funds to combat a coronavirus outbreak is "long overdue" and "completely inadequate" to the scale of the emergency, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic' 00:32

 President Donald Trump defended his response to the coronavirus outbreak after a lot of criticism. Health officials worry that a new emergency spending proposal is not enough to protect the country from the outbreak. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the multi billion dollar spending...

Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her weekly news conference blasted the Trump administration for vacancies in critical parts of the administration that would deal with health emergencies such as the..

Pelosi calls Trump's response to coronavirus 'opaque and often chaotic'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her weekly news conference blasted the Trump administration for vacancies in critical parts of the administration that would deal with health emergencies such as the..

Democrats and health experts say Trump's $2.5 billion coronavirus spending package is 'completely inadequate'

Democrats and health experts say Trump's $2.5 billion coronavirus spending package is 'completely inadequate'· *Critics and health officials worry a new emergency spending proposal from the White House would not do enough to protect the US from the coronavirus...
US House Speaker Pelosi: Trump’s request for coronavirus response funding is completely inadequate to the scale of this emergency

