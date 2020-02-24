Global  

The Latest: Cannon fire, soldiers greet Trump in India

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to India (all times local): 10:20 a.m. President Donald Trump is kicking off his second day in India with an elaborate outdoor welcome ceremony in front of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi. The president’s armored car, nicknamed “The Beast,” was […]
 US President Trump, First Lady Melania arrived at Sabarmati Ashram. PM Modi accompanied them to the ashram in Ahmedabad. The Trumps tried their hand on spinning the 'charkha'. They also penned their thoughts on the visitors’ book. PM Modi was seen explaining the depiction of Gandhi's three...

