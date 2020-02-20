Global  

Japan's J.League to postpone domestic games due to coronavirus - NHK

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Japan's J.League decided to postpone all domestic soccer games through to the first half of March due to the coronavirus, Japan's public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.
