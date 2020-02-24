Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tom Steyer > Democratic debate in South Carolina, Trump in India, Chicago snow: 5 things to know Tuesday

Democratic debate in South Carolina, Trump in India, Chicago snow: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Billionaire Tom Steyer joins Democratic candidates for South Carolina debate, President Trump pays tribute to Gandhi in India and more news you need to know Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WYFF - Published < > Embed
News video: Minority vote a focus as we enter primary week in South Carolina

Minority vote a focus as we enter primary week in South Carolina 02:21

 According to the Winthrop Poll, a majority of Democratic voters in South Carolina are minority voters.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump 'optimistic' about trade deal with India [Video]Trump 'optimistic' about trade deal with India

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (February 24) he was optimistic about a comprehensive trade deal with India.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published

Campaign 2020: Presidential Candidates Prepare For South Carolina Debate Ahead Of Saturday's Primary [Video]Campaign 2020: Presidential Candidates Prepare For South Carolina Debate Ahead Of Saturday's Primary

Bernie Sanders is on the heels of Joe Biden, who has a narrow lead in the upcoming South Carolina primary. Randy Paige has details on where the race for the democratic party presidential nomination..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to watch the Democratic debate in South Carolina

Tuesday's debate is the last one before the South Carolina primary Saturday — and before voters in 16 states and territories go to the polls on Super Tuesday,...
CBS News

5 questions before the Democrats’ South Carolina debate

Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls face off Tuesday night in South Carolina for the 10th Democratic debate. Five questions ahead of that forum: HOW DOES...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV NewsRIA Nov.MediaiteUSATODAY.comReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.