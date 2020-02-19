Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Supreme Court upholds Arizona death sentence

Supreme Court upholds Arizona death sentence

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence for an Arizona inmate who was convicted of killing two people in home burglaries nearly 30 years ago. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the court’s conservative justices, rejected the arguments of inmate James Erin McKinney that he deserved a new sentencing […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: US Supreme Court Rejects Dalia Dippolito's Murder-For-Hire Appeal

US Supreme Court Rejects Dalia Dippolito's Murder-For-Hire Appeal 00:37

 The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in a case in which a Palm Beach County woman was accused of trying to use a hit man to kill her then-husband. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Dalia Dippolito's appeal [Video]U.S. Supreme Court rejects Dalia Dippolito's appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in Dalia Depolito's murder-for-hire case. Dippolito was accused of trying to use a hitman to kill her husband, Mike, in 2009.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:18Published

Illinois Supreme Court Candidate Forum Set For Chicago [Video]Illinois Supreme Court Candidate Forum Set For Chicago

Candidates running in hopes of filling an open seat on the Illinois Supreme Court are expected to participate in a Chicago forum. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Holder pushes for Supreme Court term limits, says '18 years is enough'

Former Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday openly called for 18-year term limits for Supreme Court justices, lending his support to a push that has gained...
FOXNews.com

Supreme Court ‘does not have jurisdiction’ to hear Michael Stone sentence appeal

The UK’s highest court has said it does not have jurisdiction to hear an appeal over the sentence of loyalist killer Michael Stone.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Briley_Webb

Linda Briley-Webb US Supreme Court upholds death sentence in Arizona murder case https://t.co/LmISKrptsT 12 minutes ago

13abc

WTVG 13abc The court’s four liberal justices dissented. https://t.co/HmAklb99wL 26 minutes ago

BreakinNewz01

BreakinNewz #SCOTUS - The court ruled 5 to 4 that the parents could not sue a border agent who killed their unarmed 15-year-old… https://t.co/iutagSfaRu 27 minutes ago

KNOE8

KNOE 8 News The court ruled 5 to 4 that the parents could not sue a border agent who killed their unarmed 15-year-old son in 20… https://t.co/o9Hg1Pz9xV 28 minutes ago

GeneralBrnovich

Mark Brnovich The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the death penalty sentence of James McKinney today. It’s been nearly three decades si… https://t.co/kxlmWPUDh2 37 minutes ago

Hncumber

Heather Cumberledge RT @KTAR923: JUST IN: A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence for an Arizona inmate who was convicted of… 39 minutes ago

Lando2131

Lando213 RT @thehill: JUST IN: Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Arizona man https://t.co/tkQOt4CPaV https://t.co/pN5F1cQYO7 48 minutes ago

KTAR923

KTAR News 92.3 JUST IN: A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence for an Arizona inmate who was co… https://t.co/QNZrKsInTx 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.