Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Scientists discover the first-known animal that doesn't need oxygen to survive

Scientists discover the first-known animal that doesn't need oxygen to survive

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
H. salminicola, a common salmon parasite, is the first animal found in the wild to not have mitochondrial DNA, which is required for respiration.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Scientists Discover Animal That Survives Without Oxygen

Scientists Discover Animal That Survives Without Oxygen 00:47

 An animal has been confirmed to have no need for oxygen.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scientists discover parasite blobs that do not breathe [Video]Scientists discover parasite blobs that do not breathe

WASHINGTON — The Henneguya salminicola is a species of parasitic blob that lives inside and feeds on the flesh of fish. The creature is the first multicell animal discovered that does not breathe,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:27Published

Scientists discover fish parasites that do not breathe: study [Video]Scientists discover fish parasites that do not breathe: study

The Henneguya salminicola is the first multicellular animal discovered that does not breathe.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:10Published


Tweets about this

memichaeledward

Michael Edward Scientists discover first known animal that doesn't breathe https://t.co/oUCSqOni8D 4 minutes ago

timothyslau

Timothy Lau Scientists discover first known animal that doesn't breathe. https://t.co/8Fm8tEkGWS via @GoogleNews 16 minutes ago

HenryJKraven

Henry J. Kraven Scientists discover first known animal that doesn't breathe https://t.co/6ncapMRa4H 16 minutes ago

reysgp

Rey Guerrero Proenza Scientists discover first known animal that doesn't breathe https://t.co/3hzSPEGfZN 16 minutes ago

jaspoptheart

Jas Danai Scientists discover first known animal that doesn't breathe https://t.co/yZJQUZFyJ0 22 minutes ago

JerryCalvert76

🔸👽🔸 Scientists discover first known animal that doesn't breathe | Live Science https://t.co/SqC7L7dTIb 22 minutes ago

GivLivLuvGro

Rain Goddess Scientists discover first known animal that doesn't breathe. https://t.co/lRBAIGdK2b via @GoogleNews 25 minutes ago

JohnConnor8jc

John Connor Scientists discover first known animal that doesn't breathe | Live Science https://t.co/H3qcktzBpa 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.