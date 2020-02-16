Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto out with ankle injury

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Edmonton Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto is out with an ankle injury and listed week to week by the team. He was hurt Sunday night in a win over the Los Angeles Kings. A first-round pick by the Oilers in 2017, Yamamoto has nine goals and 12 assists in 21 games with


