Texans call out 'thimble' of a wrecking ball trying to knock down Leaning Tower of Dallas

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Texans call out 'thimble' of a wrecking ball trying to knock down Leaning Tower of DallasThe Leaning Tower of Dallas, born when a part of an 11-story building survived an implosion, can't be brought down by explosives or a wrecking ball.
News video: North Texans Gather To Say Final Goodbyes To The Leaning Tower Of Dallas

North Texans Gather To Say Final Goodbyes To The Leaning Tower Of Dallas 02:30

 North Texans are taking this weekend to say their final goodbyes to the Leaning Tower of Dallas which gets entirely demolished Monday.

Boom! Leaning Tower Of Dallas Finally Falls Down [Video]Boom! Leaning Tower Of Dallas Finally Falls Down

The so-called "Leaning Tower of Dallas" finally fell today a week after demolition crews took a wrecking ball to it following its initial failed implosion a week before that.

FWPD On Leaning Tower Of Dallas: 'We. Took. Care. Of. It.' [Video]FWPD On Leaning Tower Of Dallas: "We. Took. Care. Of. It."

There was a little tongue-in-cheek fun on Tuesday as workers entered their second day of the slow-paced demolition of the building now known as the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

WATCH: Crews Try to Knock Down a ‘Leaning Tower’ in Dallas, But the Tiny Wrecking Ball Can’t Make a Dent

WATCH: Crews Try to Knock Down a ‘Leaning Tower’ in Dallas, But the Tiny Wrecking Ball Can’t Make a DentThe term "Leaning Tower of Dallas" was born on Sunday after a large yet tilted portion of a Dallas building survived a demolition attempt. 
Wrecking ball batters 'Leaning Tower of Dallas'

The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" has endured scores of blows from a wrecking ball. The social media sensation born when a part of an 11-story building survived...
