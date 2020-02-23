Texans call out 'thimble' of a wrecking ball trying to knock down Leaning Tower of Dallas

The so-called "Leaning Tower of Dallas" finally fell today a week after demolition crews took a wrecking ball to it following its initial failed implosion a week before that.

