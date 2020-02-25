Global  

Disney Names Bob Chapek Its New CEO, Replacing Bob Iger

TIME Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
 Bob Iger guided modern-day Disney into the entertainment mega monopoly it is today. Now, Geek.com reports Iger has just announced he is stepping down. Bob Chapek, also of Disney, is to move up from the theme park business into the vacant CEO role. Iger has just published a new book: 'The Ride of a...

Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over..

Bob Chapek is taking over.

Walt Disney Co. names Bob Chapek new CEO. Bob Iger to stay on as company chairman

Bob Chapek is the new CEO of the Walt Disney Co., effective immediately. Former CEO Bob Iger will stay on as chairman.
USATODAY.com

Bob Chapek Named New CEO Of Disney, Bob Iger To Direct Creative Endeavors

'I have the utmost confidence in Bob and look forward to working closely with him for the next 22 months'
Daily Caller

