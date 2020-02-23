Trump demands Sotomayor recusal over ‘inappropriate’ dissent
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () President Donald Trump demanded that Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg recuse themselves from future cases involving his administration after she wrote in an immigration case that her conservative colleagues were being too quick to clear his policies. “She said some things that were obviously inappropriate,” Trump said of Sotomayor during a news conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, where he’s completing a two-day visit to India. Ginsburg voted with other liberal justices in the minority on the case but didn’t join Sotomayor’s dissent,...