Trump demands Sotomayor recusal over ‘inappropriate’ dissent

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Trump demands Sotomayor recusal over ‘inappropriate’ dissentPresident Donald Trump demanded that Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg recuse themselves from future cases involving his administration after she wrote in an immigration case that her conservative colleagues were being too quick to clear his policies. “She said some things that were obviously inappropriate,” Trump said of Sotomayor during a news conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, where he’s completing a two-day visit to India. Ginsburg voted with other liberal justices in the minority on the case but didn’t join Sotomayor’s dissent,...
News video: Trump Lashes Out At Supreme Court Justices

Trump Lashes Out At Supreme Court Justices 01:31

 During a press conference, President Donald Trump demanded that Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg recuse themselves from Trump-related Supreme Court cases.

