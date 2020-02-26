Global  

Israel's president to take up extradition case of Malka Leifer

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Israel's president has told MPs he will take up the extradition case of Malka Leifer with his country's chief justice if no progress is made this week.
Israel President Reuven Rivlin vows to push Malka Leifer extradition case personally

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has won an assurance from Israel's president that he'll pursue a former Melbourne school principal's extradition to Australia.
SBS

Australian and Israeli leaders discuss extradition wrangle

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister and Israel’s president on Wednesday discussed an extradition request for a former school principal...
Seattle Times

