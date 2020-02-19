Global  

LeBron James scores season-high 40 points to lift Lakers past Zion Williamson's Pelicans

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points to guide the Lakers to a victory against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.
LeBron James' 'Dream Shake' Jump Shot Seals Lakers Win Over Celtics

LeBron James' 'Dream Shake' Jump Shot Seals Lakers Win Over Celtics

 LeBron James' 'Dream Shake' Jump Shot Seals Lakers Win Over Celtics James' go-ahead jumper came with 30.4 seconds remaining in the game. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics 114-112 on Sunday. LeBron James, via statement LeBron James, via statement The 15-foot fadeaway shot gave the...

Golden State hosts Los Angeles following James' 40-point game

Los Angeles plays the Golden State Warriors after LeBron James scored 40 points in the Lakers' 118-109 win over the Pelicans
FOX Sports

LeBron's 40-point night includes praise for Zion

LeBron James may have had the upper hand Tuesday night in his first-ever matchup against Zion Williamson -- finishing with a season-high 40 points in the Lakers'...
ESPN

