Trump tries to get control of widening coronavirus concerns as Democrats propose $8.5 billion in emergency funds

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Trump will speak to reporters about his efforts to address Coronavirus at 6 p.m. EST, a day after officials warned of "severe" disruptions.
News video: Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation

Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation 01:09

 Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation President Donald Trump accused the media of "doing everything possible" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible." His comments follow statements from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the secretary of health and human...

Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus [Video]Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

When asked by a reporter during a news conference Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the drop in the stock market to both the Democratic presidential field and the spread of the..

CDC Chief Under Fire For Coronavirus Missteps [Video]CDC Chief Under Fire For Coronavirus Missteps

Robert Redfield was picked by President Donald Trump to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018. Prior to that, Redfield was a well-known AIDS researcher and favorite of Christian..

Trump says Coronavirus is 'very well under control' after White House emergency funding request

Trump on Tuesday downplayed coronavirus concerns a day after the White House requested $2.5 billion in funding to deal with the epidemic.
Trump's request for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus 'inadequate', Pelosi says

U.S. President Donald Trump's request for $2.5 billion in supplemental funds to combat a coronavirus outbreak is "long overdue" and "completely inadequate" to...
KreutzAdrienne

Adrienne @gtconway3d Well played Trump, now if everything goes to***you can put the responsibility on Pence! One thing Tr… https://t.co/fIKLAO0AYp 22 minutes ago

Wescello

Steve Bellows Trump tries to wrest control of coronavirus as both parties criticize response https://t.co/g3M8hr5x2M via @Yahoo 2 hours ago

TammyinMT406

Tammy T. RT @rcn400: Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York responded by calling the president "incompetent and dangerous." Trump tries to ge… 3 hours ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Trump tries to get control of widening coronavirus concerns as Democrats propose $8.5 billion in emergency funds https://t.co/4R9QYdOJG4 8 hours ago

nelmadman

nelmadman RT @LiberalResist: Trump tries to get control of widening coronavirus concerns as Democrats propose $8.5 billion in emergency funds https:/… 10 hours ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Trump tries to get control of widening coronavirus concerns as Democrats propose $8.5 billion in emergency funds: T… https://t.co/NLfsh5r0Fd 10 hours ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Trump tries to get control of widening coronavirus concerns as Democrats propose $8.5 billion in emergency funds… https://t.co/nnchJIfhV7 10 hours ago

rcn400

Rob Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York responded by calling the president "incompetent and dangerous." Trump… https://t.co/PFiurXXJql 10 hours ago

