Rangers stun Braga to reach Europa League last 16

BBC News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Rangers back up last week's stunning comeback by producing a poised performance to dump Braga out of the Europa League and reach the last 16.
News video: Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League

Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League 00:36

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League the more they will “suffer”. The Red Devils are preparing to take on Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night, having missed out on a ticket to European football’s top table by slumping...

Tavernier: Rangers were relentless [Video]Tavernier: Rangers were relentless

Rangers captain James Tavernier and goalscorer Joe Aribo react to Rangers' comeback victory against Braga in their Europa League last-32 first-leg tie.

Gerrard hails 'incredible' Rangers [Video]Gerrard hails 'incredible' Rangers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard praised his side's character after they came from two goals down to beat Braga in their Europa League first leg.

Recent related news from verified sources

Rangers v Braga Europa League betting odds as Steven Gerrard's men face tough task

Rangers v Braga Europa League betting odds as Steven Gerrard's men face tough taskRangers v Braga Europa League preview and prediction suggests that Steven Gerrard's men could be in for a long night at Ibrox
Daily Record

Sporting Braga 0-1 Rangers (2-4 agg): Gerrard's side reach Europa League last 16

BBC Sport


