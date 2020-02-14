Global  

London firms sending staff home amid coronavirus fears

BBC News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Three companies have now asked employees to work from home as a "precautionary measure".
Amid Coronavirus Fears, San Francisco Enters State Of Emergency [Video]Amid Coronavirus Fears, San Francisco Enters State Of Emergency

Business Insider reports San Francisco Mayor London Breed has declared a state of emergency in the city.

Coronavirus Fears Impact London’s Chinatown [Video]Coronavirus Fears Impact London’s Chinatown

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, so too does its economic impact - with businesses in London’s Chinatown feeling the pinch. The area, nestled between the theatre district and landmarks like..

Oil Giant Sends London Staff Home Over Coronavirus Fears

U.S. oil supermajor Chevron has told its 300 staff in its London office to work from home after an employee reported flu symptoms after returning from a trip,...
OilPrice.com

Coronavirus fears send London office into panic as 300 staff members told to go home

Coronavirus fears send London office into panic as 300 staff members told to go homeCanary Wharf-based companies have sent urgent messages to staff
Sevenoaks Chronicle

